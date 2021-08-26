WhatsApp

Now you can react to messages on WhatsApp just like on Facebook and Instagram

As reported by the WABetaInfo portal, the instant messaging platform is working so that users can use this feature.
Next Article
Now you can react to messages on WhatsApp just like on Facebook and Instagram
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you like to react to your friends' messages on Instagram Messenger? Everything indicates that another application of the Facebook family is testing this feature and it is nothing more and nothing less than WhatsApp.

As reported by the WABetaInfo portal, the instant messaging platform is working so that users can react to the messages of their contacts with an emoji as occurs in the Facebook and Instagram messenger.

The information portal explained that this feature is still in development and is not available for the public beta version of the platform. Also, an approximate launch date for it is not clear.

WABetaInfo explained that when users are using a version of the application that does not support reactions and they send them one, they will be shown a message asking them to update the version of the app.

Image: Screenshot via WABetaInfo.

This feature will be available for both iOS, Android and WhatsApp Web.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's Upcoming Features Include Multiple-Device Use, With More Additions on the Way

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business Adds New Features

WhatsApp

Do you want to increase your sales? Join the 'WhatsApp Fridays' for free