Now you can react to messages on WhatsApp just like on Facebook and Instagram

August 26, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you like to react to your friends' messages on Instagram Messenger? Everything indicates that another application of the Facebook family is testing this feature and it is nothing more and nothing less than WhatsApp.

As reported by the WABetaInfo portal, the instant messaging platform is working so that users can react to the messages of their contacts with an emoji as occurs in the Facebook and Instagram messenger.

The information portal explained that this feature is still in development and is not available for the public beta version of the platform. Also, an approximate launch date for it is not clear.

WABetaInfo explained that when users are using a version of the application that does not support reactions and they send them one, they will be shown a message asking them to update the version of the app.

Image: Screenshot via WABetaInfo.

This feature will be available for both iOS, Android and WhatsApp Web.