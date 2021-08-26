Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

August 26, 2021 4 min read

In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $552.77, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 3.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TMO as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TMO is projected to report earnings of $4.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.22 billion, down 3.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.07 per share and revenue of $35.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.89% and +11.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TMO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% higher. TMO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TMO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.07, which means TMO is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.27 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

