United Airlines (UAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $47.01, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 3.15% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, UAL is projected to report earnings of -$0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 95.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.28 billion, up 232.69% from the year-ago period.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$11.02 per share and revenue of $25.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.03% and +67.77%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.37% higher. UAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

