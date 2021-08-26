Darden Restaurants (DRI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

August 26, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $148.47, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants had gained 1.32% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.18% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

DRI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.64, up 192.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.24 billion, up 46.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.50 per share and revenue of $9.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +74.01% and +30.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DRI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.07% higher. DRI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DRI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.31, so we one might conclude that DRI is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DRI has a PEG ratio of 2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DRI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.