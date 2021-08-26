Navient (NAVI) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

August 26, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Navient (NAVI) closed at $22.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the student loan servicing company had gained 13.59% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NAVI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.83, down 16.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $274.95 million, down 18.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.26 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.48% and -14.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NAVI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.99% higher. NAVI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NAVI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.43, so we one might conclude that NAVI is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NAVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.