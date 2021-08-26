Discover (DFS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

August 26, 2021 3 min read

Discover (DFS) closed the most recent trading day at $130.27, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit card issuer and lender had gained 6.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DFS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.25, up 32.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.89 billion, up 6.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.78 per share and revenue of $12.08 billion, which would represent changes of +366.11% and +8.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DFS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% lower within the past month. DFS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note DFS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.43.

Meanwhile, DFS's PEG ratio is currently 0.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Consumer Loans industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

