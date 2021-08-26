CSX (CSX) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

August 26, 2021 3 min read

CSX (CSX) closed at $33.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the freight railroad had gained 4.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.

CSX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.12 billion, up 17.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $12.07 billion, which would represent changes of +23.77% and +14.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.97% higher. CSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CSX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.71.

We can also see that CSX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

