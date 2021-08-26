Stocks

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $342.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day.
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $342.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BIIB as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.25, down 51.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.67 billion, down 20.94% from the prior-year quarter.

BIIB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.68 per share and revenue of $10.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -44.57% and -20.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BIIB should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. BIIB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, BIIB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.67.

Meanwhile, BIIB's PEG ratio is currently 1.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


