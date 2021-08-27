This Startup's Drones Are Addressing the Army's Shortcomings and Helping Fight COVID-19

August 27, 2021 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Robotics and designing electronic gadgets have piqued Sagar Gupta Naugriya’s interest since college. Following his passion and interest, Naugriya launched Indian Robotics Solutions (IRS) along with his former colleague Prashant Pillai with a mission to revolutionise the Indian robotics industry.

“The vision is to revolutionize the Indian robotics industry with unconventional and modular techniques,” said co-founder and CEO Naugriya.

IRS provides robotics solutions, such as drones, industrial electronics, drone cameras, thermal imaging camera, flower dropping, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Printed Circuit Board (PCB) designing, 2D and 3D designing, hardware solution, product development, workshop, AMC services, etc.

“Our current goal is to capitalise the Indian UAV market but not limit ourselves to it. In the later stages we are planning to expand to the autonomous automobile industry including Unmanned All-Terrain vehicles, boats and submarines as well,” said Naugriya.

Beefing up the Indian Army

In its five years of operations, the company has devised customised solutions for government entities, including the Indian Army as well as privately-owned multinational companies.

From programmable circuit boards, to survey robots and rovers and tracking system to UAVs for stringing, surveying, surveillance and delivery purposes, IRS has done it all.

Naugriya pointed out that their products have been helpful in solving a lot of shortcomings in the India Army’s current system. “From tracking their fellow members during a mission to stay connected, to reducing human intervention in search operations, to delivery of goods and supplies from one base to other and day and night surveillance on border areas to capture the trespassers trying to cross our borders and enter our country illegally, our services have helped in solving various loopholes and shortcomings that our Army’s present systems had.”

Additionally, the company claims to have worked with the power and transmission industries to provide them customized solutions that have helped them set up transmission power lines using stringing operations from the drones. This advanced method has not only helped the department reduce the risks on human lives as unconventional methods use manual setting of these towers but also reduced time and costs.

The company, however,wants to take a leap from providing customised solutions to supplying a complete industry grade multipurpose product.

Indian Robotics Solutions is waiting for certifications and licenses from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a suite of products lined up for launches. These include IRS VAYUU series--a small category UAV for terrain mapping, day and night surveillance--, IRS ALEX series--medium category UAVs with payload up to 25 kgs to be used for delivery purposes as well as for stringing and ropeway operations on transmission lines--and IRS Multiutility Drone, which has the ability to adapt according to different operations. Naugriya believes this drone will bring revolution to the current drone industry.

Building Solutions to Tackle Covid-19

When Covid-19 struck, being a tech company Indian Robotics Solutions took upon themselves the task to build solutions that will tackle the pandemic. The company has devised three solutions that are actively deployed in the efforts to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

IRS’s sanitisation drone named Thermal Corona Combat Drone helps sanitise remote locations where municipal tankers cannot reach. The second product, Thermal Corona Combat Drone, solves five problems of sanitization, thermal screening, announcement, medication and round the clock surveillance simultaneously during the Covid-19 outspread.

The third product is India's first indigenous land-to-land thermal detection equipment. “Thermal Corona Combat Headgear or TCCH has the ability to scan people's temperatures from 10-15m safe distance,” Naugriya explained. “The person wearing the headgear will be able to scan the elevated body temperature. This product has especially been designed to assist the frontline Covid-19 warriors like police personnel and healthcare authorities who are at ground. They can scan the temperature of over 4,000 people in under 3 hours.”

IRS is working on increasing TCCH’s efficiency as well as its aesthetics as it is a prototype currently.

On being asked about their future plans, Naugriya said the team is currently focusing on capitalising the defence and infrastructure sectors. “Right now our product targets B2B markets, but in later stages we plan to expand to B2C marketplaces as well,” he said. “We are planning to expand from a million dollar company to at least USD 5 million dollar company in the next two years.”