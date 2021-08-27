What does an office manager do and why should you work with one?
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
An office manager is a figure that serves as a bridge between the collaborators and the management positions of a company. He will develop both administrative and human resources tasks.
The main objective of the person occupying this position will be to make it easier for employees to carry out their activities in the best possible way.
Some of its functions include: answering phone calls and visitors, ensuring that the office equipment has a good functioning, receiving packages, documentation, supervising the cleaning staff and managing supplies in the different areas.
- Maybe you're interested: What does CEO, COO, CFO, CIO, CCO mean? And other key positions in a company
An office manager is also in charge of organizing events within the office, such as celebrations, room reservations, among others. Likewise, it will manage travel, process payments and keep track of expenses derived from the activities and functions it coordinates. And if at some point, a worker wishes to express a complaint or concern to his superiors, this figure is the link and can become the first contact and then express the concerns to higher authorities.
In this sense, the Runa team, payroll software, gives us 3 advantages of having this position in the workplace:
- More efficient communication . The office manager is a key piece that can help the flow of communication between workers and other areas to be more efficient in an organization. The person in charge of this position acts as a link to transmit concerns or suggestions from collaborators to the Human Resources area.
- Facilitation of work. An office manager must have planning and organization skills. The person in this position has the responsibility to ensure that the office functions smoothly. Its main task is that workers have all the tools to carry out their work efficiently.
- Excellent customer service . The person who occupies this position is the first contact between the client and the company. In this sense, the office manager has the task of organizing the reception and attending to the client during his visit. As the face of the company, these workers must be outstanding at handling public relations.