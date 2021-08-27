What does an office manager do and why should you work with one?

August 27, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

An office manager is a figure that serves as a bridge between the collaborators and the management positions of a company. He will develop both administrative and human resources tasks.

The main objective of the person occupying this position will be to make it easier for employees to carry out their activities in the best possible way.

Some of its functions include: answering phone calls and visitors, ensuring that the office equipment has a good functioning, receiving packages, documentation, supervising the cleaning staff and managing supplies in the different areas.

An office manager is also in charge of organizing events within the office, such as celebrations, room reservations, among others. Likewise, it will manage travel, process payments and keep track of expenses derived from the activities and functions it coordinates. And if at some point, a worker wishes to express a complaint or concern to his superiors, this figure is the link and can become the first contact and then express the concerns to higher authorities.

In this sense, the Runa team, payroll software, gives us 3 advantages of having this position in the workplace: