3 Best MassMutual Funds You Must Add to Your Portfolio

August 27, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual, along with its subsidiaries, manages a significant number of mutual funds across different categories, including both equity and fixed-income funds.

MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services including life policies, money management and retirement planning to its clients globally. The company was founded in 1851 and is considered one of the leading asset managers. As of Dec 31, 2020, it managed around $62.3 billion of assets along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-rated MassMutual mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MassMutual mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MassMutual Diversified Value Fund Service Class MDVYX aims for long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of larger, well-established companies. The funds invest the majority of its assets in stocks, securities convertible into stocks, and other securities, such as warrants and stock rights, value of which is based on stock prices. MDVYX has three-year annualized returns of 9.9%.

As of the end of June 2021, MDVYX held 236 issues, with 3.31% of its assets invested in Wells Fargo & Co.

MassMutual Short Duration Bond Fund Service Class MSBYX aims to achieve a high total rate of return from current income while minimizing fluctuations in capital values. It invests mainly in a diversified portfolio of short-term investment grade fixed income securities rated Baa3 or higher by Moody's, BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor's or the equivalent by any NRSRO. MSBYX has three-year annualized returns of 3.2%.

Douglas M. Trevallion is one of the fund managers of MSBYX since 2018.

MassMutual Select BlackRock Global Allocation Fund Class R5 MGSSX aims for long-term total return. The fund invests in both equity and debt securities like money market securities and other short-term debt obligations of companies around the world, including emerging markets. MGSSX has three-year annualized returns of 11.3%.

MGSSX has an expense ratio of 0.89% compared to the category average of 1.00%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MassMutual mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.