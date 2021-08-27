Heico (HEI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Improve Y/Y
HEICO Corp. (HEI) reports better-than-expected results in fiscal third quarter on both counts. Massive growth in Flight Support Group operating margin...
This story originally appeared on Zacks
Shares of HEICO Corporation HEI fell 1.5% to $126.67 on Aug 26, following the company's fiscal third-quarter results.
The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share (EPS) of 56 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 3.7%. The bottom line improved 40% from the prior-year period’s figure of 40 cents.
The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to sales and operating income growth witnessed in the fiscal third quarter.
Total Sales
The company’s net sales increased 22.1% year over year to $471.71 million in the reported quarter, primarily driven by improvement in commercial aerospace market conditions.
However, total sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $476 million by 1.9%.
Operational Update
HEICO’s total costs and expenses increased 16.6% year over year to $370.9 million in the quarter under review. The increase was due to higher cost of sales, and selling, general and administrative expenses.
Segmental Performance
Flight Support Group:Net sales surged 33% year over year to $237.1 million, driven by enhanced demand for its commercial aerospace products across all product lines.
Operating income soared 250% year over year to $42.1 million, on account of net sales growth and an improved gross profit margin. Further, its operating margin expanded a massive 1100 basis points (bps) to 17.7% compared with 6.7% in the prior-year period.
Electronic Technologies Group: The segment’s net sales climbed 14% to $239.5 million in the quarter under review, driven by organic growth, and benefits from fiscal 2020 and 2021 acquisitions.
The segment reported an operating income surge of 11% year over year to $69 million, primarily on account of quarterly net sales growth. However, the company’s operating margin contracted 60 bps to 28.8%.
Financial Details
As of Jul 31, 2021, HEICO’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $269.8 million compared with $406.9 million as of Oct 31, 2020.
Cash flow provided by operating activities was $124 million at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2021, reflecting a solid 33% growth over prior-year period.
HEICO reported long-term debt (net of current maturities) of $385.4 million as of Jul 31, 2021, down from $738.8million as of Oct 31, 2020.
Zacks Rank
HEICO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
