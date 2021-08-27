Stocks

How BayCom (BCML) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry

BayCom (BCML) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.
How BayCom (BCML) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry
One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is BayCom Corp BCML. This is because this security in the Banks - West space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Banks - West space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, BayCom is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past two months, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

BayCom Corp Price and Consensus

Bay Commercial Bank Price and Consensus

BayCom Corp price-consensus-chart | BayCom Corp Quote

In fact, over the past two months, current quarter estimates have risen from 45 cents per share to 51 cents per share, while current year estimates have risen from $1.74 per share to $1.88 per share. This has helped BCML to earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider BayCom. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.


