Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 27th

August 27, 2021 3 min read

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF: This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.2% over the last 60 days.

OneMain Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.34, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

APA Corporation APA: This company that explores for and produces oil and gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.1% over the last 60 days.

APA Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.52, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This provider of commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.2% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.09, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH: This designer, builder, and seller of homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.1% over the last 60 days.

LGI Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.68, compared with 37.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

