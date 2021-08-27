Stocks

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 27th

NYCB, HMC, OMF, and WSR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 27, 2021
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB: This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.52%, compared with the industry average of 2.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.84%.

 

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC: This developer, manufacturer, and distributor of motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.76%.

 

OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF: This financial service holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.82%.

 

Whitestone REIT WSR: This community-centered shopping center REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.43%, compared with the industry average of 2.88%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.11%.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


