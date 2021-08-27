Stocks

Zions (ZION) Announces Additional $200M Share Buyback for Q3

Zions (ZION) announces that its board of directors authorized additional share repurchases worth up to $200 million for the third quarter of 2021.
Next Article
Zions (ZION) Announces Additional $200M Share Buyback for Q3
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Zions Bancorporation ZION announced that its board of directors authorized additional share repurchases worth up to $200 million for the third quarter of this year. Notably, in July, the company announced third-quarter repurchase authorization worth up to $125 million.

Thus, now, the total buyback authorization for the third quarter is $325 million or 3.5% of the company’s current market capitalization.

As of Aug 24, 2021, Zions repurchased shares worth $98 million as part of its third-quarter buyback authorization.

The company has an efficient capital deployment plan in place. In addition to share repurchases, it pays regular quarterly dividends.

In fact, last month, it announced a quarterly cash dividend of 38 cents per share, representing a hike of 11.7% from the prior payout. The dividend was paid out on Aug 19 to shareholders of record as of Aug 12.

Considering yesterday’s closing price of $55.75 per share, the company’s dividend yield currently stands at 2.73%.

Supported by a robust capital position and lower dividend payout ratio compared with peers, Zions is expected to sustain efficient capital deployment activities in the future, thereby, continuing to enhance shareholder value.

So far this year, shares of Zions have rallied 28.3% compared with 34.6% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.

 

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

 

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Capital Deployment Activities by Other Finance Companies

In the past few months, several firms have announced new share-repurchase programs.

A couple of days ago, Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB announced a share-repurchase plan to buy back up to an aggregate $13.5 million of its outstanding shares. The plan will expire on Aug 10, 2022.

Likewise, PNC Financial PNC said that its board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $2.9 billion worth of its common stock for the four-quarter period beginning in the third quarter of 2021.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s HBAN board authorized an $800-million share repurchase program for the four quarters beginning July 2021.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs