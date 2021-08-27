Zions (ZION) Announces Additional $200M Share Buyback for Q3

August 27, 2021 3 min read

Zions Bancorporation ZION announced that its board of directors authorized additional share repurchases worth up to $200 million for the third quarter of this year. Notably, in July, the company announced third-quarter repurchase authorization worth up to $125 million.



Thus, now, the total buyback authorization for the third quarter is $325 million or 3.5% of the company’s current market capitalization.



As of Aug 24, 2021, Zions repurchased shares worth $98 million as part of its third-quarter buyback authorization.



The company has an efficient capital deployment plan in place. In addition to share repurchases, it pays regular quarterly dividends.



In fact, last month, it announced a quarterly cash dividend of 38 cents per share, representing a hike of 11.7% from the prior payout. The dividend was paid out on Aug 19 to shareholders of record as of Aug 12.



Considering yesterday’s closing price of $55.75 per share, the company’s dividend yield currently stands at 2.73%.



Supported by a robust capital position and lower dividend payout ratio compared with peers, Zions is expected to sustain efficient capital deployment activities in the future, thereby, continuing to enhance shareholder value.



So far this year, shares of Zions have rallied 28.3% compared with 34.6% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.



