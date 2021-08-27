Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 27th

August 27, 2021 3 min read

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Carter's, Inc. CRI: This leading provider of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young children carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Carter's has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX: This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

