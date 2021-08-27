Stocks

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 27th

ARCB, CRI, TPX, and AN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on August 27, 2021.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 27th
3 min read
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Carter's, Inc. CRI: This leading provider of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young children carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Carter's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carter's has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Carter's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX: This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Carters, Inc. (CRI): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
