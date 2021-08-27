Company News for Aug 27, 2021
Companies In The News Are: CRM, NTAP, WSM, PSTG.
This story originally appeared on Zacks
- salesforce.com inc.’s CRM shares gained 2,7% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91.
- NetApp Inc.’s NTAP shares climbed 4.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.15, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95.
- Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM jumped 9.3% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.24, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55.
- Shares of Pure Storage Inc. PSTG soared 13.8% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05.
