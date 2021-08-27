4 Oil Pipeline Stocks Set to Gain Despite Industry Headwinds
Although the midstream energy business is less exposed to coronavirus-induced oil and gas price volatility, the pandemic outbreak has dulled the Zacks...
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min readThis story originally appeared on Zacks
Although the midstream energy business has lower exposure to coronavirus-induced oil and gas prices, the rapidly spreading infectious variants of the virus have made the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry gloomy. Uncertainty is still prevailing in the energy business, resulting in little incentives for upstream players to ramp up production volumes. This is making demand for midstream assets extremely soft.
Despite the uncertainties, pipeline players are better off than upstream and downstream firms since the companies are generating stable fee-based revenues from their long-term contracts with shippers. Enbridge Inc. ENB, Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI, Holly Energy Partners, L.P. HEP and Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. TGS are among the frontrunners in the industry that are trying to survive the challenging business scenario.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Enbridge Inc (ENB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research