4 Oil Pipeline Stocks Set to Gain Despite Industry Headwinds

August 27, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Although the midstream energy business has lower exposure to coronavirus-induced oil and gas prices, the rapidly spreading infectious variants of the virus have made the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry gloomy. Uncertainty is still prevailing in the energy business, resulting in little incentives for upstream players to ramp up production volumes. This is making demand for midstream assets extremely soft.Despite the uncertainties, pipeline players are better off than upstream and downstream firms since the companies are generating stable fee-based revenues from their long-term contracts with shippers. HEP and TGS are among the frontrunners in the industry that are trying to survive the challenging business scenario.

