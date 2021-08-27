New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th

August 27, 2021 3 min read

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN: This value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

Encompass Health Corporation EHC: This provider of inpatient rehabilitation as well as home-based care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC: This manufacturer of motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer, processer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Manitex International, Inc. MNTX: This provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission-oriented vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

