Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th

BVH, QLYS, DE, and EVTC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on August 27, 2021.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH: This vacation ownership company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Bluegreen Vacations’ shares gained 24.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Qualys, Inc. QLYS: This provider of cloud security and compliance solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Qualys’ shares gained 16.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Deere & Company DE: This company that together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Deere’s shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

EVERTEC, Inc. EVTC: This company that is engaged in transaction processing business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

 

EVERTEC’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


