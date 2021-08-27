Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th

August 27, 2021 3 min read

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH: This vacation ownership company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.5% over the last 60 days.

Bluegreen Vacations’ shares gained 24.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Qualys, Inc. QLYS: This provider of cloud security and compliance solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Qualys’ shares gained 16.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Deere & Company DE: This company that together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Deere’s shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

EVERTEC, Inc. EVTC: This company that is engaged in transaction processing business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

EVERTEC’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

