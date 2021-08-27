Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH: This vacation ownership company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.5% over the last 60 days.
Bluegreen Vacations’ shares gained 24.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Qualys, Inc. QLYS: This provider of cloud security and compliance solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Qualys’ shares gained 16.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Deere & Company DE: This company that together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Deere’s shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
EVERTEC, Inc. EVTC: This company that is engaged in transaction processing business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
EVERTEC’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Deere & Company (DE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Evertec, Inc. (EVTC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Qualys, Inc. (QLYS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research