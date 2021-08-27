New Strong Sell Stocks for August 27th

August 27, 2021 2 min read

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Invacare Corporation IVC designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.

