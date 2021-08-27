Vail Resorts (MTN) to Open North American Resorts in October

August 27, 2021 4 min read

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN recently announced the restart date of its 34 North American resort for 2021-22 season. This season the company is primarily focusing on heath and safety of guests, employees and associates. It will continue to modify safety protocols according to situations. Vail Resorts is also assuring guests with the longest and the safest ski experience. The opening is scheduled at Keystone resorts at the earliest this October.



As the winter season is approaching, the skiers and riders are entitled to get lowest price on the entire suite of 2021/22 Epic Pass products. The last chance of grabbing the Epic Pass, Epic Day Pass or any other pass option ends on Labor Day - Sep 06, 2021. Riders and skiers get the lowest price for the accessibility to Northeast, Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest, including Whistler Blackcomb and can get the best ski and snowboard deal by obtaining the pass.



One of the popular deals includes Epic Pass ($783 compared with $979 last season), which provides infinite free access to 34 North American resorts. The list of resorts comprises Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Park City and Whistler Blackcomb. Another such deal, Epic Local Pass ($583 compared with $729 last season) provides limitless free access to 26 resorts. The pass includes Breckenridge and Keystone as well as 10 days total to use at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb. Northeast Value Pass ($479 vs. $599 last season) offers access to 18 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic — including Stowe, Okemo, Hunter Mountain, Mt. Snow and Liberty. The Epic Day Pass is mainly for guests who are visiting the place for one to seven days during the next season.



The Coast-to-Coast skiing includes endless terrain and stunning mountain experience across Rockies, Pacific Northwest, Tahoe and East.



James O'Donnell, president of the mountain division of Vail Resorts, stated, “As always, our goal is to provide a safe and memorable experience of a lifetime for our guests and employees, and to do everything we can to provide incredible skiing and riding all season long.”

Attractive Season Pass Offers Driving Growth

Vail Resorts has a season pass program, under which it offers a variety of season pass products for all the mountain resorts and urban ski areas in both domestic as well as international markets. The company is witnessing rise in season pass sales lately owing to high demand for skiing.



Moreover, the company is benefiting from improvement in visitation. Stronger destination visitation at Colorado and Utah resorts drove the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 results.



Shares of Vail Resorts have gained 32.8% in the past year compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 30.3% growth. Apart from a strong season pass program, efficient marketing efforts and favorable weather condition bode well for Vail Resorts.



