Should Value Investors Buy Anthem (ANTM) Stock?

August 27, 2021 3 min read

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Anthem (ANTM). ANTM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.67 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.62. ANTM's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.35 and as low as 9.96, with a median of 13.18, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that ANTM holds a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ANTM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.36. ANTM's PEG has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 0.96, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for ANTM is its P/B ratio of 2.62. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.91. Within the past 52 weeks, ANTM's P/B has been as high as 2.90 and as low as 1.79, with a median of 2.44.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Anthem's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ANTM is an impressive value stock right now.

