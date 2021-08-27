Stocks

Accenture (ACN) Arm Hires Data Strategy Expert for Defense

Dr. Crowe will help implement artificial intelligence and machine learning based transformation strategies for Accenture's (ACN) federal clients.
Next Article
Accenture (ACN) Arm Hires Data Strategy Expert for Defense
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Accenture plc’s ACN subsidiary Accenture Federal Services announced appointment of Dr. Portia Crowe as Chief Data Strategy Director for Defense.

Crowe is a data strategy expert with 20 years of experience and former Army Futures Command’s Network Cross Functional Team’s chief data officer. She was also the chief of Cyber Engineering and Operations, and Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Communications, Command, and Control Tactical Headquarters.

In her new role with Accenture, Crowe is expected to help implement artificial intelligence and machine-learning-based transformation strategies for Accenture’s federal customers and enable them get quickly accustomed to the everchanging digital world.

"I look forward to helping Accenture Federal Services’ clients keep pace with today’s digital world, solve vexing digital transformation challenges, and achieve operational efficiencies," said Crowe.

Accenture’s shares have gained 38.3% over the past year, outperforming the 30.4% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite while underperforming the 44.5% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Accenture PLC Price Accenture PLC Price

Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Some other similarly ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN, Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and TransUnion TRU, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ManpowerGroup, Cross Country and TransUnion is pegged at 23.1%, 9.9% and 22%, respectively.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
TransUnion (TRU): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs