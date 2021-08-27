Accenture (ACN) Arm Hires Data Strategy Expert for Defense

August 27, 2021 2 min read

Accenture plc’s ACN subsidiary Accenture Federal Services announced appointment of Dr. Portia Crowe as Chief Data Strategy Director for Defense.

Crowe is a data strategy expert with 20 years of experience and former Army Futures Command’s Network Cross Functional Team’s chief data officer. She was also the chief of Cyber Engineering and Operations, and Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Communications, Command, and Control Tactical Headquarters.

In her new role with Accenture, Crowe is expected to help implement artificial intelligence and machine-learning-based transformation strategies for Accenture’s federal customers and enable them get quickly accustomed to the everchanging digital world.

"I look forward to helping Accenture Federal Services’ clients keep pace with today’s digital world, solve vexing digital transformation challenges, and achieve operational efficiencies," said Crowe.

