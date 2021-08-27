Stocks

E vs. CVX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

E vs. CVX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
E vs. CVX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International sector have probably already heard of Eni SpA (E) and Chevron (CVX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Eni SpA has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Chevron has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that E has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

E currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.33, while CVX has a forward P/E of 14.62. We also note that E has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.92.

Another notable valuation metric for E is its P/B ratio of 0.89. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CVX has a P/B of 1.40.

Based on these metrics and many more, E holds a Value grade of B, while CVX has a Value grade of C.

E sticks out from CVX in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that E is the better option right now.


