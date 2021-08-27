Shein

Shein, the Chinese clothing brand, partners with TV Azteca to get even closer to the Mexican market

The retail company seeks to attract more customers by integrating a more robust advertising strategy on broadcast television.
Image credit: Cortesía Shein

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Shein seeks to reinforce its presence in Mexico thanks to its association with “La Voz” , the TV Azteca program that looks for musical talents.

The alliance includes making contestants better known through Shein's Digital Room . On the platform they will talk about their experiences on stage, their personality and their dressing styles.

According to a statement, the show allows the brand to get closer to its current and potential customers so that it is better known and that "fashion is really accessible to all."

It's no secret that Shein is putting an impressive turn on the industry as well as offering a different customer experience. The Chinese company uploads more than two thousand daily novelties in clothing and accessories to its platform.

According to the company, it is the website with the most traffic in the world in the fashion category and the most downloaded application in 56 countries including Mexico.

After its arrival in Mexico in 2018, Shein reports that it has had a constant growth of more than 100% in the annual visitor rate on its page and app worldwide, with the Aztec territory being one of the countries with the most participation.

