Stocks

Accenture (ACN), Microsoft, Duke Team Up For Methane Sensing

Accenture (ACN) will apply analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud computing to design the Microsoft Azure-based platform.
Next Article
Accenture (ACN), Microsoft, Duke Team Up For Methane Sensing
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Accenture plc ACN, Microsoft MSFT and Duke Energy DUK have collaborated with a view to build a technology platform capable of measuring actual baseline methane emissions from natural gas distribution systems.

The platform’s near-real-time data will help Duke Energy with quick detection and repair of methane leaks so that it can progress further toward its aim of attaining net-zero methane emissions in its natural gas business by 2030.

Accenture, in collaboration with Avanade, its joint venture with Microsoft, will apply analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud computing to design the Microsoft Azure-based platform that will monitor methane emissions using satellites, fixed-wing aircraft and ground-level sensing technology.

Mark Schuler, a managing director in Accenture's utilities practice, stated, “Our work with Duke Energy and Microsoft demonstrates how technology, innovation and artificial intelligence can help address sustainability challenges.”

Notably, Accenture’s shares have gained 38.3% over the past year, outperforming the 30.4% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite while underperforming the 44.5% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Accenture PLC Price Accenture PLC Price

Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Another similarly ranked stock in the broader Zacks Business Services sector is TransUnion TRU. The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for TransUnion is pegged at 22%.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
TransUnion (TRU): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs