Semtech (SMTC) BlueRiver Gets Implemented at American Dream

August 27, 2021

Semtech Corporation SMTC recently declared that its BlueRiver platform offers high-quality audio video (AV) content to more than 200 displays at American Dream, a retail and entertainment complex in New Jersey.

The BlueRiver platform is based on Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) technology that distributes and manages AV signals.

Semtech joined forces with SNA Displays, NETGEAR NTGR and Aurora Multimedia to develop the multimedia platform.

Previously, Aurora Multimedia also collaborated with Semtech for the BlueRiver platform to develop its AV-over-IP solution.

The recent implementation of the BlueRiver platform at American Dream shows its growing popularity.

Strength of BlueRiver to Aid Top-Line Growth

The BlueRiver platform provides cost effective and efficient solutions to address the needs of the Pro AV market.

Further, it provides only one programmable system on chip for replacing conventional AV or keyboard, video, and mouse extenders, matrix switchers, videowall controllers as well as windowing processors with a network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches.

Manufacturers of the Pro AV equipment can create SDVoE compatible product lines with the help of BlueRiver.

With BlueRiver, Semtech is expected to expand presence in the global Pro AV market, which, per a report by 360 Market Updates, is likely to hit $3.27 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% between 2021 and 2026.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

Semtech is making strong efforts to strengthen its portfolio of solutions including LoRa technology, AVX, BlueRiver, HDMI, laser drivers and others.

Last month, the company introduced EClamp8052P, which uses board space efficiently, and solves issues related to electromagnetic compatibility as well as electrostatic discharge.

In April, Semtech added a new product, LoRaCorecell Reference Design, to the LoRa Core portfolio. The solution enables LoRaWAN gateways to simultaneously receive and transmit data.

In the same month, Semtech also introduced a new product, GN2256, in the Tri-Edge CDR portfolio for expanding 5G wireless infrastructure bandwidth.

In March, the company introduced GS12170 SDI/HDMI Bridge chip for converting HDMI signals to SDI and vice versa or SDI to SDI (gearbox).

