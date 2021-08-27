Stocks

Workday (WDAY) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Workday's (WDAY) fiscal second-quarter results benefit from high demand for its cloud-based HCM and financial management solutions.
Next Article
Workday (WDAY) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Workday WDAY reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.23 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 57.7% and increased 46.4% year over year.

Revenues of $1.26 billion increased 18.7% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%. The upside was aided by solid growth in subscription services’ revenues.

Top Line Details

Subscription services revenues (88.3% of total revenues) rallied 19.5% year over year to $1.11 billion on the back of an expanding customer base.

Workday customer community now includes more than 50% of the Fortune 500, of which, roughly 90% are using Workday products regularly.
 

Workday, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Workday, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Workday, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Workday, Inc. Quote

 

Subscription revenue backlog was $10.58 billion, up 23% year over year. In fiscal second quarter, gross retention rate exceeded 95%.

Professional services’ revenues (11.7% of total revenues) increased 12.8% from the year-ago quarter to $146.9 million.

Revenues outside the United States climbed 24% year over year to $318 million and contributed 25% of total revenues.

The company witnessed rapid deployment of the HCM solution in the fiscal second quarter, which was selected by the likes of CVS Health CVS, Iberdrola, Valeo Management Services, California Pizza Kitchen and HeidelbergCement AG. Harman International Industries, BJ’s Wholesale Club BJ and Old Dominion were the notable go lives in the reported quarter.

Apart from its core, HCM Workday witnessed strong growth from Peakon. The company reported 50% ACV growth in the Workday Adaptive Planning business.

In financials, customer wins were Cinemark U.S.A., University of Wisconsin System and Wise Markets. Notable core FINS go-lives included the University of Southern California, KeyBanc North America and Fox Corporation.

Workday expanded its partnership with Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google to include Google Cloud, in addition to Google’s expanded use of Workday applications.

Workday also announced it plans to deliver Workday Payroll for Australia and Germany in the reported quarter.

Operating Expenses

Product development expenses increased 9% year over year to $311.2 million. Sales and marketing expenses surged 35.4% year over year to $296.2 million. General and administrative expenses increased 18.7% year over year to $77 million.

As percentage of revenues, product development expense declined 220 basis points (bps) to 24.7%. Sales and marketing expenses as percentage of revenues increased 290 bps to 23.5%.General and administrative expenses as percentage of revenues were unchanged at 6.1%.

Workday reported fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP operating income of $291.8 million, up 13.2% year over year. Consequently, non-GAAP operating margin came in at 23.2%, down 110 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $3.31 billion as of Apr 30, 2021, compared with $2.99 billion as of Apr 30, 2021.

Total debt (current plus non-current) was $1.86 billion as of Jul 31, 2021, compared with $1.87 billion as of Apr 30, 2021.

Workday generated operating cash flow of $198.5 million compared with the prior quarter’s figure of $452.4 million.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2022, Workday expects subscription revenues of $1.156-$1.158 billion (indicating year-over-year growth of 20% at the high-end). Professional services revenues are projected to be $150 million. The company anticipates a non-GAAP operating margin of 21%.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company now expects fiscal 2022 subscription services’ revenues to be $4.50-$4.51 billion compared with earlier guidance of $4.43-$4.44 billion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The company continues to project professional services revenues of $590 million. Workday anticipates non-GAAP operating margin to be 21%.

Workday raised its fiscal 2020 operating cash flow guidance to $1.5 billion.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
CVS Health Corporation (CVS): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Workday, Inc. (WDAY): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs