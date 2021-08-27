These Are The Ten Top Miscellaneous Region Funds

August 27, 2021 4 min read

Regional funds, or the funds that invest in specific regions, such as China, India and others, are very popular among investors. However, not all regions or countries have their own category of funds. Fund houses or managers, however, still try to cover such regions or countries through Miscellaneous Region funds. Such funds usually cover countries or regions that do not have their own category. Let’s take a look at the ten top Miscellaneous Region funds.

Ten Top Miscellaneous Region Funds

We have used the past one year return data (from U.S. News) to come up with the list of the ten top Miscellaneous Region funds. Following are the ten top Miscellaneous Region funds:

Commonwealth Australia/New Zealand Fund (CNZLX, 39%)

CNZLX normally invests in securities of the Australian and New Zealand issuers, and/or the securities related to Australia or New Zealand. This fund has returned over 2% in the last three months and over 8% in the last three years. CNZLX has over $18 million in total assets. Its top four holdings are: South Port New Zealand, Infratil, Mainfreight, and Freightways.

Fidelity® Canada Fund (FACNX, 45%)

FACNX normally invests in Canadian equities, and its portfolio includes popular mid- and large-cap stocks. This fund has returned over 9% in the last three months and over 11% in the last three years. FACNX has over $880 million in total assets. Its top four holdings are: Royal Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Pacific Railway and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (Class B).

DFA Asia Pacific Small Company (DFRSX, 46%)

DFRSX invests all its assets in its corresponding master fund, the Asia Pacific Small Company Series. The master fund invests in securities of small companies in the Pacific Rim Asian countries, Australia, and New Zealand. This fund has returned over 6% in the last three months and over 7% in the last three years. DFRSX has over $440 million in total assets. Its top four holdings are: Oz Minerals, Bank of Queensland, Lynas Rare Earths and IGO.

T. Rowe Price Africa & Middle East Fund (TRAMX, 47%)

TRAMX normally invests at least 80% of its assets in the common stocks of companies that are located in Africa and the Middle East. This fund has returned over 7% in the last three months and over 5% in the last three years. TRAMX has over $114 million in total assets. Its top four holdings are: Naspers Ltd (Class N), Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank and FirstRand.

Fidelity® Series Canada Fund (FCNSX, 50%)

FCNSX normally invests in the securities of Canadian issuers, as well as in other investments related to Canada. It primarily invests in common stocks. This fund has returned over 9% in the last three months and over 12% in the last three years. FCNSX has over $5 billion in total assets. Its top four holdings are: The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Pacific Railway, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal.

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund (TPAIX, 52%)

TPAIX normally invests in the common stocks of companies domiciled and/or headquartered in Israel. This fund has returned over 9% in the last three months and over 17% in the last three years. TPAIX has over $103 million in total assets. Its top three holdings are: NICE Ltd, Bank Leumi Le-Israel BM and Bank Hapoalim BM.

Commonwealth Africa Fund (CAFRX, 52%)

CAFRX normally invests in the securities of African issuers, and/or the securities tied economically to Africa. This fund has returned over 3% in the last three months and -0.29% in the last three years. CAFRX has over $2 million in total assets. Its top three holdings are: Capitec Bank Holdings, Impala Platinum Holdings and Naspers Ltd.

DFA United Kingdom Small Company Port (DFUKX, 57%)

DFUKX invests its assets in its corresponding master fund, the United Kingdom Small Company Series. This fund has returned over 5% in the last three months and over 6% in the last three years. DFUKX has over $47 million in total assets. Its top three holdings are: Games Workshop Group, Royal Mail and IMI.

Fidelity® Nordic Fund (FNORX, 58%)

FNORX normally invests in securities of Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, and Finnish firms, as well as other investments related to the Nordic region. This fund has returned over 7% in the last three months and over 18% in the last three years. FNORX has over $400 million in total assets. Its top three holdings are: Novo Nordisk A/S, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (Class B), and Swedbank AB.

Matthews Korea Fund (MAKOX, 65%)

MAKOX normally invests in the common and preferred stocks of companies based in South Korea. This fund has returned over 7% in the last three months and over 13% in the last three years. MAKOX has over $154 million in total assets. Its top five holdings are: Samsung Electronics (Participating Preferred), Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Kakao and LG Chem (Participating Preferred).