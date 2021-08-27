Stocks

Did COVID Remote Working Launch Economy Wide Productivity Gains?

More to the point, what should an investor do?
Did COVID Remote Working Launch Economy Wide Productivity Gains?
Did COVID Remote Working Launch Economy Wide Productivity Gains? We get the answer to that question now from Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. Did the remote working show up in the U.S. macro productivity figures or is it a question of Public vs private company data?

2. What are the main factors that impact this productivity?

3. Did the latest U.S. Monthly Jobs number reflect a peak? If so, then how are the unemployed folks who still are not answering help wanted postings factor into all this?

4. You wrote recently about inequality within the economy. What does that mean?

5. Does the economic recovery look tired to you given the latest data?

6. This week sees another Jackson Hole Symposium. It’s a virtual event this year. But that doesn’t take away from the key question of “When is Taper Time” What is the key event there that might answer that question?

7. Has the prospect of stimulus being reduced when the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and supply chain issues loom over a recovery that has started to look tired spooked markets.

8. A few Zacks Ranked Strong Buy stocks you’re following include MercadoLibre MELI, TJX Companies TJX and BASF BASFY.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, looking at the economic picture for us. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.


