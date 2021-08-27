Stocks

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $1,036.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day.
Next Article
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $1,036.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

ISRG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ISRG to post earnings of $3.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.4 billion, up 29.88% from the prior-year quarter.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.80 per share and revenue of $5.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.67% and +29.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ISRG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ISRG currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ISRG has a Forward P/E ratio of 70.45 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.27.

Meanwhile, ISRG's PEG ratio is currently 7.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs