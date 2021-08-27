Stocks

Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed the most recent trading day at $73.11, moving +1.26% from the previous trading session.
Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed at $73.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had gained 1.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

WGO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.98, up 36.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $939.83 million, up 27.38% from the year-ago period.

WGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.94 per share and revenue of $3.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +207.75% and +49.5%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. WGO is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note WGO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.31, which means WGO is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


