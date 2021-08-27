TSMC (TSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

August 27, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $118.49, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had gained 1.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.79% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

TSM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TSM to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.89 billion, up 22.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $56.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.58% and +24.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TSM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note TSM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.38. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.38.

We can also see that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

