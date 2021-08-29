These Are the Ten Top NFT Protocols And Tokens

August 29, 2021 4 min read

Apart from cryptocurrencies, another digital asset that has grown (and is growing) popular among investors are NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. Fungible is anything that can be easily exchanged, but non-fungible is something that has unique properties, which makes it difficult to exchange, such as an original painting. In the digital and crypto world, NFTs are seen as the digital answer to collectibles, or are "one-of-a-kind" digital assets that have no tangible form, but can be bought and sold like any other asset. Moreover, NFTs also help to create a digital certificate of the ownership of an asset, and the buyer owning these tokens is proof that he or she owns the "original" work. Let’s take a look at the ten top NFT protocols and tokens.

Ten Top NFT Protocols And Tokens

We have used the market cap (as of August 26) from coinmarketcap.com to rank the ten top NFT protocols and tokens. Following are the ten top NFT protocols and tokens:

The Sandbox (SAND, $595 million)

Launched in 2011, this blockchain-based virtual world allows users to buy, sell, and develop digital assets in the form of a game. SAND has gained more than 13% in the last seven days, and is currently trading over $0.682. It has an all-time high of $0.9327 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02894 (November 2020).

WAX (WAXP, $638 million)

Released in 2017, this blockchain aims to make e-commerce transactions safer, quicker and simpler for all parties. WAXP has gained more than 110% in the last seven days, and is currently trading over $0.371. It has an all-time high of $5.01 (December 2017) and an all-time low of $0.01596 (December 2019).

DigiByte (DGB, $927 million)

Launched in 2014, it is an open source blockchain and asset creation platform. DGB is used to pay transaction fees to the miners for validating the blockchain. DGB has dropped more than 2% in the last seven days, and is currently trading over $0.0645. It has an all-time high of $0.1825 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00002028 (December 2014).

Flow (FLOW, $1,212 million)

Flow is a fast and decentralized blockchain to support a new generation of apps, games and digital assets. The FLOW token is needed for the network and for the apps that are part of it. FLOW has dropped more than 5% in the last seven days, and is currently trading over $21. It has an all-time high of $46.16 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.50 (January 2021).

Decentraland (MANA, $1,574 million)

Launched in June 2017, it is a virtual reality platform, which is powered by the Ethereum blockchain. MANA is an ERC-20 token that needs to be burned to get the non-fungible ERC-721 LAND tokens. MANA has gained more than 7% in the last seven days, and is currently trading over $0.89. It has an all-time high of $1.63 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007883 (October 2017).

Enjin Coin (ENJ, $1,578 million)

Launched in June 2018, it is a digital store of value and is useful to back the value of blockchain assets, such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). What makes Enjin Coin unique is that all tokens minted with Enjin Platform are directly backed by ENJ. ENJ has gained more than 18% in the last seven days, and is currently trading over $1.90. It has an all-time high of $4.00 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01562 (November 2019).

Chiliz (CHZ, $2,110 million)

Founded in 2018, it powers the first ever blockchain-based fan engagement & rewards platform, called Socios.com. Fans can use CHZ to buy the branded Fan Tokens. CHZ has gained more than 5% in the last seven days, and is currently trading over $0.36. It has an all-time high of $0.8915 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.004001 (September 2019).

Tezos (XTZ, $3,912 million)

Released in September 2014, it is a blockchain network that is based on smart contracts. Those who hold XTZ are allowed to vote on network-related proposals, such as protocol upgrades. XTZ has gained more than 26% in the last seven days, and is currently trading over $4.60. It has an all-time high of $8.40 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.3146 (December 2020).

Axie Infinity (AXS, $4,291 million)

Created in 2018, it is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is inspired by popular games like Pokémon and Tamagotchi. It has its own governance token, called Axie Infinity Shards (AXS). AXS has dropped more than 2% in the last seven days, and is currently trading over $70. It has an all-time high of $83.26 (August 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1234 (November 2020).

THETA (THETA, $6,951 million)

Launched in March 2019, it is a blockchain powered network that aims to decentralize video streaming, data delivery and edge computing. Its token THETA supports carrying governance tasks within the network. THETA has dropped more than 7% in the last seven days, and is currently trading over $6.60. It has an all-time high of $15.90 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.03977 (May 2020).