Hot Penny Stocks to Buy This Month? 3 to Watch Now

After a rather volatile week of trading penny stocks, investors are looking forward to a new month in the market. And while a new month is not a complete paradigm shift, it does present a clean slate to see some potential bullish action. Right now, investors have to consider everything that’s going on in the world in order to stay ahead of the curve.

That includes Covid, inflation, geopolitical tensions, and the potential of reopening. With penny stocks, in particular, speculation tends to be extremely high. This means that any event no matter how big or small can have a major effect on how penny stocks trade. And in addition, the highly volatile nature of stocks under $5 only serves to add to this.

The best way to avoid speculation and high volatility is with a trading strategy. This strategy should align with your investing goals, and the type of trader you are. With the list of penny stocks, there are two types that investors can break down. On one hand, we have penny stocks that could see potential in the long term. These are stocks that investors buy, hoping for gains in the several months to years-long time frame.

On the other hand, we have more volatile penny stocks that investors tend to swing trade. This happens to be the strategy that the majority of traders utilize. But remember, investing is an individual act, and traders should always keep a firm understanding of their own goals. With that in mind, here are three hot penny stocks to watch right now.

3 Hot Penny Stocks to Watch in September 2021

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG)

Vinco Ventures Inc. is a penny stock that managed to climb by over 80% on Friday, August 27th. This is a staggering gain and one that reflects recent news that the company announced. For those unfamiliar, Vinco is a penny stock we have mentioned in the past due to its frequent momentum in the market. If you have not yet heard of Vinco, let’s get you up to speed. Vinco Ventures is a manufacturing and sales company that sells toys, electronics, and more to retailers and distributors.

Just 4 days ago, the company reported its second-quarter financial results for 2021. In this announcement, its revenue and gross profit decreased year over year. The company’s gross margin increased to 36.06% over 22.59% the previous year. This seems bad on the surface, but BBIG stock is performing extremely well amid the potential it may have in the long term.

On August 26th, BBIG stock closed down 5% in the market. On August 27th, BBIG’s stock price skyrocket to more than 80% in gains as mentioned above. Just 5 days ago the company’s stock price was at $2.45 per share. Now BBIG stock has reached over $5 per share making it technically no longer a penny stock. In addition, its volume skyrocketed to over 192 million compared to its market average of over 15 million. Keeping all of this in mind, will BBIG be on your list of penny stocks to watch?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is a biotech penny stock that just went up by around 11% in the market. This company caught a lot of attention recently due to its developments for COVID-19. Chembio creates diagnostic tests that are used to detect COVID, but it also makes tests for illnesses like HIV and syphilis. In 2021, biotech penny stocks have gained a lot of attention as a result of the pandemic. And, it doesn’t look like things are slowing down anytime soon.

On August 27th, the company launched the commercial distribution of its third-party COVID-19 antigen assay. Its FDA Emergency Use Authorized rapid point of care COVID-19 antigen test will be available immediately for shipment to its customers in the United States. This is big news for the company and shows why there is so much bullish sentiment around CEMI stock right now.

“We are now offering U.S. customers SCoV-2 Ag Detect™, a test for COVID-19 antigens in both symptomatic and asymptomatic populations, as well as Status™ COVID-19/Flu A&B, a product that differentiates flu from COVID-19 using a single nasal swab sample. Our expanded commercial team can now offer testing solutions for CLIA waived settings and work and school settings.” VP of Sales and Marketing for Chembio, Charles Caso

On the same day of this announcement, CEM stock increased substantially and showed uncharacteristically high volume. With this in mind, will CEMI stock be on your watchlist in 2021?

Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. is an oil and gas penny stock that is performing well right now. The company primarily engages in the acquisition, development, and sales of various energy-related products. These products include natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids.

On August 24th, the company secured an exclusive IP license for a patented carbon-capture system from ESG Clean Energy LLC. The ESG clean energy system is designed to generate clean electricity from internal combustion engines. This provides the ability to utilize waste heat to capture 100% of the CO2 emitted from the engine with full efficiency.

“In my view this transaction positions us as an industry leader in terms of being able to assist with the power generation needs of commercial and industrial organizations while at the same time helping them reduce their carbon footprint to satisfy regulatory requirements or to simply follow best ESG-practices.” CEO and President of Camber, James Doris

CEI stock is up more than 9% on August 27th, just a few days after the announcement. Its volume is also nearly 3 times higher than its average at the moment. So will you add CEI to your list of energy penny stocks to watch?

Are These Penny Stocks Worth Buying?

In 2021, there are a lot of factors for penny stocks investors to consider. On one hand, we have the continued effects of the pandemic. This means that we may continue to see volatility in the near future. And on the other hand, we are seeing renewed bullish sentiment across the market.

With so much going on, it can seem difficult to stay up to date with everything at once. But, with a proper trading strategy and a commitment to understanding what’s going on in the market, making money with penny stocks can be completely doable.