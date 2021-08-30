Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)?

August 30, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Looking for broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Leisure and Entertainment segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/23/2005.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Leisure and Entertainment is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $1.40 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Leisure and Entertainment segment of the equity market. PEJ seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.

The index is comprised of stocks of U.S. leisure and entertainment companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.63%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.63%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 56.10% of the portfolio. Telecom and Consumer Staples round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Viacomcbs Inc (VIAC) accounts for about 5.26% of total assets, followed by Starbucks Corp (SBUX) and Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC).

The top 10 holdings account for about 46.64% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF return is roughly 28.60% so far, and is up about 49.82% over the last 12 months (as of 08/30/2021). PEJ has traded between $30 and $54.78 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.42 and standard deviation of 32.78% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PEJ is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) tracks SOLACTIVE VIDEO GAMES & ESPORTS INDEX and the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) tracks MVIS GLOBAL VIDEO GAMING AND ESPORTS IND. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has $559.24 million in assets, VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has $720.91 million. HERO has an expense ratio of 0.50% and ESPO charges 0.55%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ): ETF Research Reports



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO): ETF Research Reports



Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO): ETF Research Reports



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.