TriMas (TRS) Bets on Solid Demand for Packaging & Acquisitions

August 30, 2021 5 min read

TriMas Corporation TRS will continue to gain on the back of ongoing strength in demand in the Packaging segment and recovery in end markets in the Specialty Products segment. The company will benefit from its realignment actions and cost reduction efforts. The TriMas Business Model, which is designed to improve management and performance of its businesses, is commendable. Its strong pipeline of both product and process innovation, and acquisitions will drive growth.

Positive Momentum in Segments Bodes Well

TriMas’ Packaging segment, which accounts for around 63% of its sales, manufactures dispensers and closures that are used in applications to help fight the spread of germs, improve personal hygiene, and for home and industrial cleaning and food and beverage, pharmaceutical applications. The segment has thus been witnessing improved sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even when the situation stabilizes, demand for the segment’s dispensing pumps and closure products used in personal care and home care applications will sustain, supported by increased awareness regarding hygiene worldwide. To meet the escalating demand, TriMas recently announced that it is constructing a new highly automated 230,000 square foot facility in New Albany, OH, which is expected to commence operations in second-quarter 2022.



The Specialty Products segment has been witnessing growth in sales recently on the back of higher demand for cylinders, and engines and compressors used in construction, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and upstream oil and gas applications. Activity in the manufacturing sector has picked up after the COVID-19 induced slowdown, which bodes well for TriMas given that industrial markets generate around 28% of its sales.

Acquisitions to Aid Growth

TriMas’ strategy is to accelerate growth through acquisitions, particularly in its Packaging and Aerospace platforms, backed by their growth prospects. In line with this, TriMas completed three acquisitions in 2020 — RSA Engineered Products, Affaba & Ferrari and Rapak. TriMas has a robust pipeline of potential M&A in the Packaging and Aerospace segments.



The company’s strong balance sheet and track record of strong cash flow generation provides both ample capacity and flexibility to fund its capital allocation priorities, while returning capital to shareholders through share purchase. Its total debt to total capital ratio was 0.40 as of Jun 30, 2021, much lower than the industry’s total debt to total capital ratio of 0.62. The company ended second-quarter 2021 with $410.3 million of unrestricted cash and aggregate availability under its revolving credit facilities.

Innovation a Key Catalyst

TriMas has a strong pipeline of both product and process innovation that will sustain long-term growth. The Packaging segment recently commercialized a single-polymer dispensing pump, which is ready for advanced design applications for customers serving the beauty, personal care and other end markets. It is the first pump in the market made from a single polymer grade resin, which makes the pump more easily recyclable at end of use. The company is working toward introducing a full range of single polymer dispensing pumps under the Singolo brand name.

Other Growth Drivers

Since second-quarter 2020, the company has been executing certain realignment actions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In second-quarter 2021, TriMas continued its facility consolidation initiatives within the Packaging and Aerospace segments and reorganized its corporate office legal and finance groups. These efforts will lead to cost savings. Meanwhile, the company continues to focus on leveraging the TriMas Business Model, which was implemented in late 2016 to improve management and performance of its businesses. Its innovative solutions through product, process or service, and extensive resources will help enhance business performance.

Shares of TriMas have gained 27% over the past year, compared with the industry’s rally of 38.6%.

