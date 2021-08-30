Stocks

Equinor (EQNR) Commences Massive Troll Phase 3 Gas Production

Equinor (EQNR), with its extended Troll A life span, is now well placed to generate massive profits from natural gas production.
Next Article
Equinor (EQNR) Commences Massive Troll Phase 3 Gas Production
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Equinor ASA EQNR recently announced that offshore Troll phase 3 production has commenced in the North Sea. The field came online in 1995. With the commencement of the third phase, the Troll A platform and Kollsnes processing facility’s production life is expected to extend beyond 2050.

Equinor labels the Troll phase 3 as one of its most profitable projects as it has a breakeven price of $10 per barrel. Also, its low carbon dioxide emissions of less than 100 grams per barrel of oil equivalent are praiseworthy. The company has managed to reduce emissions from the project as the Troll A platform is powered by electricity from shore.

The phase three will produce from the Troll West gas cap and it has a recoverable resource of 347 billion cubic metres of gas. The gas cap is placed over the oil column in Troll West. Oil and gas production from the site will continue simultaneously. The project includes eight wells, divided into two templates, which are connected to the Troll A platform through an umbilical.

The company expects investment for the project to amount to NOK 8 billion (around $920.8 million). Troll is one of the largest gas fields of Norway that caters to almost 8% of the European Union’s gas consumption. As economies are looking for emission reduction, the demand for natural gas is expected to rise over the coming years. Equinor, with its extended Troll A life span, is well placed to generate massive profits from natural gas production.

The project, which was earlier scheduled to commence in the second quarter, faced delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Equinor is the operator with a 30.58% stake in the third phase. It has Petoro AS, and subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A), TotalEnergies SE TTE and ConocoPhillips COP as partners in the project with 56%, 8.10%, 3.69% and 1.62% interest, respectively.

Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of the company have gained 12.9% compared with the industry’s 1.3% growth in the past six months.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Equinor ASA (EQNR): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs