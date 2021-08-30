Stocks

Regal Beloit (RBC) Adds VGreen Evo Motor to Century Product Line

Regal Beloit's (RBC) VGreen Evo variable speed motor delivers energy savings of roughly 80% compared to the standard single speed motors.
Next Article
Regal Beloit (RBC) Adds VGreen Evo Motor to Century Product Line
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Regal Beloit Corporation RBC recently added the new VGreen Evo pool pump motor to its Century Motors product line.

The company’s shares gained 1.2% to eventually close the trading session at $152.88 on Friday.

Inside the Headlines

Regal's VGreen Evo pool pump motor, which features advanced variable speed technology, is obtainable in both C-face and square flange mounting configurations. The variable speed motor is a durable Totally Enclosed Fan Cooled replacement motor, designed to deliver energy savings of roughly 80% against standard single speed motors. The advanced motor can operate in multiple horsepower and voltage configurations, making it suitable for supporting wide ranging pool pump motor applications. It is capable of supporting pool pump applications up to 2.25 total horsepower and 230/115VAC.

Featuring a user-friendly interface, the motor supports programming flexibility that enables users to manage and monitor energy consumption, thus reducing the total operating cost of pool. As noted, the company’s new VGreen Evo motor will also help its original equipment manufacturer customers to adhere to the U.S. Department of Energy’s efficiency standards implemented in July 2021.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 7.5% compared with 8.7% growth recorded by the industry.

Zacks Rank and Estimates

The company, with $6.2-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It remains focused on designing and developing new energy efficiency products and enhancements. For instance, the company has been working on boosting its industrial powertrain capabilities. Its electromechanical powertrains are utilized across several industries including metals, mining, pulp and paper, and other critical industrial applications. Also, Regal’s deal with Rexnord Corporation RXN to combine operations with the latter’s Process & Motion Control segment is likely to boost its power transmission product line.

In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for the company have been raised. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $8.85 for 2021 and $9.68 for 2022, up 8.2% and 7.8% from the respective 30-day-ago figures.

Other Stocks to Consider

A couple of other top-ranked stocks from the same space are AZZ Inc. AZZ and Eaton Corporation plc ETN. While AZZ currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Eaton carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AZZ pulled off an earnings surprise of 21.24%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Eaton pulled off an earnings surprise of 10.87%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.


Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
AZZ Inc. (AZZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Rexnord Corporation (RXN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs