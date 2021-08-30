Regal Beloit (RBC) Adds VGreen Evo Motor to Century Product Line

August 30, 2021 3 min read

Regal Beloit Corporation RBC recently added the new VGreen Evo pool pump motor to its Century Motors product line.



The company’s shares gained 1.2% to eventually close the trading session at $152.88 on Friday.

Regal's VGreen Evo pool pump motor, which features advanced variable speed technology, is obtainable in both C-face and square flange mounting configurations. The variable speed motor is a durable Totally Enclosed Fan Cooled replacement motor, designed to deliver energy savings of roughly 80% against standard single speed motors. The advanced motor can operate in multiple horsepower and voltage configurations, making it suitable for supporting wide ranging pool pump motor applications. It is capable of supporting pool pump applications up to 2.25 total horsepower and 230/115VAC.



Featuring a user-friendly interface, the motor supports programming flexibility that enables users to manage and monitor energy consumption, thus reducing the total operating cost of pool. As noted, the company’s new VGreen Evo motor will also help its original equipment manufacturer customers to adhere to the U.S. Department of Energy’s efficiency standards implemented in July 2021.



In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 7.5% compared with 8.7% growth recorded by the industry.

The company, with $6.2-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It remains focused on designing and developing new energy efficiency products and enhancements. For instance, the company has been working on boosting its industrial powertrain capabilities. Its electromechanical powertrains are utilized across several industries including metals, mining, pulp and paper, and other critical industrial applications. Also, Regal’s deal with Rexnord Corporation RXN to combine operations with the latter’s Process & Motion Control segment is likely to boost its power transmission product line.



In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for the company have been raised. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $8.85 for 2021 and $9.68 for 2022, up 8.2% and 7.8% from the respective 30-day-ago figures.

A couple of other top-ranked stocks from the same space are AZZ Inc. AZZ and Eaton Corporation plc ETN. While AZZ currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Eaton carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AZZ pulled off an earnings surprise of 21.24%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Eaton pulled off an earnings surprise of 10.87%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

