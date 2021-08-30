Stocks

Olin (OLN) Stock Hits Fresh 52-Week High: What's Driving It?

Impressive Q2 performance and upbeat outlook have contributed to the rally in Olin's (OLN) share.
Next Article
Olin (OLN) Stock Hits Fresh 52-Week High: What's Driving It?
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Olin Corporation’s OLN shares scaled a fresh 52-week high of $51.15 on Aug 27, before closing the session at $50.64.

The company, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a market cap of around $8.1 billion.

The stock has skyrocketed 350.1% in the past year compared with the industry and the S&P 500’s 31.9% and 27.4% rise, respectively.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Driving Olin?

Strong second-quarter earnings performance and an upbeat outlook for the third quarter have contributed to the upside in Olin’s share price. Its adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share in the second quarter topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. Revenues shot up 79% year over year to $2,221.3 million and also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,052.2 million. The company witnessed strong sales across all its segments in the second quarter on the back of higher pricing and volumes.

In its last earnings call, Olin stated that it anticipates a sequential improvement in third-quarter results across its Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester segments. It also expects adjusted EBITDA to improve sequentially in the quarter.

The company remains committed to improving its cost structure and efficiency, and driving productivity through a number of projects. It currently has more than 1,200 active productivity projects that are expected to contribute to savings in 2021. It expects productivity measures to deliver $100 million of net savings in 2021.

Olin’s Winchester segment is poised to benefit from the Lake City U.S. Army ammunition contract. The multi-year contract is expected to significantly boost annual profitability of the unit and increase Winchester's annual revenues by $450-$550 million. Sales from the segment more than doubled year over year in the second quarter driven by higher commercial and military sales as well as rise in commercial ammunition pricing.

Earnings estimates for Olin have also been going up over the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 has increased 21.2%. The consensus estimate for the third quarter has also been revised 45% upward over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings for Olin is currently pegged at $6.62, implying growth of 590.4% from the year-ago reported number. Earnings are expected to register 1,115% growth in third-quarter 2021.

Other Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include BASF SE BASFY and Avient Corporation AVNT, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). A top-ranked stock in the sector is Dow Inc. DOW, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BASF has a projected earnings growth rate of 96.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied 28.3% in a year.

Avient has a projected earnings growth rate of 75.1% for the current year. The company’s shares have appreciated 105.7% in a year.

Dow has a projected earnings growth rate of 403% for the current year. The company’s shares have risen 44.9% in a year.


Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
BASF SE (BASFY): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Olin Corporation (OLN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Avient Corporation (AVNT): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs