Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 30th

August 30, 2021

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Daseke, Inc. DSKE: This transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Daseke’s shares gained 36% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC: This company that distributes technology products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

ScanSource’s shares gained 30.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA: This beauty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Ulta Beauty’s shares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

REX American Resources Corporation REX: This company that together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

REX American Resources’ shares gained 5.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

