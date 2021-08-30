Company News for Aug 30, 2021

August 30, 2021 2 min read

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. UI jumped 7.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.’s CEMI shares surged 11.2% after the company announced its launch of commercial distribution of SCOV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Test, a third party COVID-19 antigen test.

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB jumped 66.9% after the company announced receiving temporary supplier license by Arizona Department of Gaming to provide marketing services for licensed operators in the state.

Kanzhun Limited’s BZ shares rose 3.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 20 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents.

