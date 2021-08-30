Stocks

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 30th

SPG, LAZ, MC, and IPG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 30, 2021.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 30th
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG: This real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.19%, compared with the industry average of 3.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.47%.

 

Lazard Ltd LAZ: This international financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.86%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.

 

Moelis & Company MC: This company that operates as an investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG: This company that provides advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.93%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


