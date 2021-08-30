Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 30th

August 30, 2021 3 min read

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG: This real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.19%, compared with the industry average of 3.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.47%.

Lazard Ltd LAZ: This international financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.86%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.

Moelis & Company MC: This company that operates as an investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG: This company that provides advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.93%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

Zacks Investment Research