Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th

August 30, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP: This consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Tupperware Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 34.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jiayin Group Inc. JFIN: This company that provides online individual finance services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.1% over the last 60 days.

Jiayin Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.01, compared with 84.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ally Financial Inc. ALLY: This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26% over the last 60 days.

Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS: This metals service center company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.7% over the last 60 days.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.25, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (JFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research