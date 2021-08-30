Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:
Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP: This consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
Tupperware Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote
Tupperware Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 34.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tupperware Brands Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Tupperware Brands Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote
Jiayin Group Inc. JFIN: This company that provides online individual finance services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.1% over the last 60 days.
Jiayin Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Jiayin Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jiayin Group Inc. Quote
Jiayin Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.01, compared with 84.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Jiayin Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Ally Financial Inc. ALLY: This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Ally Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ally Financial Inc. Quote
Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ally Financial Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Ally Financial Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ally Financial Inc. Quote
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS: This metals service center company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.7% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. price-consensus-chart | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote
Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.25, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. PE Ratio (TTM)
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (JFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research