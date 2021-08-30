Stocks

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th

TUP, JFIN, ALLY, and RS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on August 30, 2021.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th
3 min read
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP: This consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Tupperware Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 34.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Jiayin Group Inc. JFIN: This company that provides online individual finance services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Jiayin Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.01, compared with 84.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Ally Financial Inc. ALLY: This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26% over the last 60 days.

 

Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS: This metals service center company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.25, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


