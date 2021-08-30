These Are The Ten Most Profitable Companies In Colorado

August 30, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Colorado has a diversified economy now, but its early industries were based on the extraction and processing of minerals and agricultural products. Then in the second half of the 20th century, the state witnessed an expansion of the industrial and service sectors. Now, scientific research and high-technology industries are among the most prominent industries in the state. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Colorado.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Colorado

We have referred to the latest available profit numbers to rank the ten most profitable companies in Colorado. Following are the ten most profitable companies in Colorado:

M.D.C. Holdings ($238 million)

Founded in 1972, this company offers homebuilding and financial services. M.D.C. Holdings shares are down almost 1% in the last one month, but are up over 31% in the last one year. It posted revenue of $3.8 billion in 2020, up from $3.24 billion in 2019. M.D.C. Holdings is headquartered in Denver and has over 1,600 employees.

Molson Coors Beverage ($241 million)

Founded in 1786, this company deals in the production and sale of beer. Molson Coors has the following business segments: Europe and North America. Molson Coors Beverage shares are down more than 3% in the last one month, but are up over 26% in the last one year. It posted revenue of $9.65 billion in 2020, down from $10.58 billion in 2019. Molson Coors Beverage is headquartered in Golden, Colo. and has over 17,000 employees.

Woodward ($259 million)

Founded in 1870, this company deals in control system solutions, as well as components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Woodward has the following business segments: Industrial and Aerospace. Woodward shares are up more than 1% in the last one month, and over 41% in the last one year. It posted revenue of $2.5 billion in 2020, down from $2.9 billion in 2019. Woodward is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo. and has over 9,000 employees.

Vail Resorts ($301 million)

Founded in 1957, this company operates mountain resorts. Vail Resorts has the following business segments: Lodging, Real Estate and Mountain. Vail Resorts shares are up almost 1% in the last one month, and over 39% in the last one year. It posted revenue of $1.96 billion in 2020, down from $2.27 billion in 2019. Vail Resorts is headquartered in Broomfield, Colo. and has about 23,000 employees

Ball ($566 million)

Founded in 1880, this company deals in metal packaging for food, beverages and household products. Ball has the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Aerospace; and Beverage Packaging, North and Central America. Ball shares are up more than 15% in the last one month, and over 17% in the last one year. It posted revenue of $11.76 billion in 2020, up from $11.46 billion in 2019. Ball is headquartered in Westminster, Colo. and has over 18,000 employees.

DaVita ($811 million)

Founded in 1994, this company offers medical care services. DaVita has the following business segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. DaVita shares are up more than 7% in the last one month, and over 50% in the last one year. It posted revenue of $11.55 billion in 2020, up from $11.39 billion in 2019. DaVita is headquartered in Denver and has about 65,000 employees.

Western Union ($1,058 million)

Founded in 1851, this company provides money transfer and payment services. Western Union has the following business segments: Business Solutions, Consumer-to-Consumer and Other. Western Union shares are down more than 5% in the last one month, and over 8% in the last one year. It posted revenue of $4.82 billion in 2020, down from $5.82 billion in 2019. Western Union is headquartered in Denver and has over 11,000 employees.

VF ($1,259 million)

Founded in 1899, this company designs, makes, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. VF has the following business segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. VF shares are down 6% in the last one month, but are up over 16% in the last one year. It posted revenue of $9.24 billion in 2020, down from $10.51 billion in 2019. VF is headquartered in Denver and has about 75,000 employees.

DISH Network ($1,399 million)

Founded in 1980, this company offers pay-tv services, and has the following two business segments: Pay-TV and Wireless segments. DISH Network shares are up over 3% in the last one month, and over 21% in the last one year. It posted revenue of $15.49 billion in 2020, up from $12.81 billion in 2019. DISH Network is headquartered in Englewood, Colo. and has about 16,000 employees.

Newmont ($2,805 million)

Founded in 1921, this company deals in the production of gold. Newmont has the following geographical segments: Australia, Africa, North America, Nevada and South America. Newmont shares are down over 6% in the last one month, and over 13% in the last one year. It posted revenue of $11.42 billion in 2020, up from $9.73 billion in 2019. Newmont is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colo. and has more than 16,000 employees.