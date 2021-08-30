New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th

August 30, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Daseke, Inc DSKE : This provider of transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

RadNet, Inc. RDNT : This provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Hanger, Inc. HNGR : This provider of orthotic and prosthetic services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC : This distributor of technology products and solution has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

The Gap, Inc. GPS : This apparel retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Gap, Inc. (GPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC): Free Stock Analysis Report



RadNet, Inc. (RDNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hanger Inc. (HNGR): Get Free Report



Daseke, Inc. (DSKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research