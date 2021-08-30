Stocks

DocuSign (DOCU) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DocuSign's (DOCU) second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues are expected to have increased year over year.
DocuSign (DOCU) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DocuSign, Inc. DOCU is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 2, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 89.3%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $482.5 million, indicating 41% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have been driven by growth in subscription revenues as well as in professional services and other revenues, both benefiting from strong growth in customer base.

The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 39 cents, suggesting more than 100% jump from the year-ago quarter. Top-line growth and operating strength are likely to have boosted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DocuSign this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

DocuSign Inc. Price and EPS Surprise DocuSign Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DocuSign Inc. price-eps-surprise | DocuSign Inc. Quote

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and improved 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.23 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 25.6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s INFO second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.2 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.8% and increasing 15% from the year-ago quarter.

Omnicom OMC reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share that beat the consensus mark by 9.8% and increased 58.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.7% and increased 27.5% year over year.


