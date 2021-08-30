DocuSign (DOCU) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

August 30, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



DocuSign, Inc. DOCU is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 2, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 89.3%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $482.5 million, indicating 41% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have been driven by growth in subscription revenues as well as in professional services and other revenues, both benefiting from strong growth in customer base.

The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 39 cents, suggesting more than 100% jump from the year-ago quarter. Top-line growth and operating strength are likely to have boosted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DocuSign this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and improved 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.23 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 25.6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s INFO second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.2 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.8% and increasing 15% from the year-ago quarter.

Omnicom OMC reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share that beat the consensus mark by 9.8% and increased 58.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.7% and increased 27.5% year over year.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO): Free Stock Analysis Report



DocuSign Inc. (DOCU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.