Stocks

UBER Faces a Blow as NYC Approves Cap on Food Delivery Fees

The New York City Council's approval of permanent commission caps on food delivery orders poses a threat to UBER's already weak bottom line.
Next Article
UBER Faces a Blow as NYC Approves Cap on Food Delivery Fees
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Uber TechnologiesUBER Delivery division faces a headwind as the New York City Council approves a legislation to permanently cap commissions that the company charges from restaurants on food delivery orders. Apart from Uber, other food delivery companies affected by the decision, including DoorDash DASH and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s unit Grubhub, are expected to fight against the price controls, a Reuters report stated.

The bill will restrict the amount food delivery companies can charge restaurants to 15% per delivery and 5% for advertising and other services.

Last year, several U.S. cities, including New York, had imposed temporary caps on commissions, which were as high as 30%, to help restaurants cope with dented margins amid the pandemic-led woes.


Another bill passed by the council requires food delivery companies to be licensed by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection every two years. Both bills need to be signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio and would take effect 120 days after being sanctioned as law.

San Francisco, CA has already implemented permanent commission caps of 15% on each delivery order.

Per the Reuters report, Uber, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is yet to comment on the situation. Grubhub said in a statement, “This permanent price control is flagrantly unconstitutional and will hurt local restaurants, delivery workers and diners across NYC. We will vigorously fight this illegal action.”

DoorDash, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), has reportedly said that the commission caps are "unnecessary and unconstitutional ... New York's restaurants need choice more than ever, and this dangerous government overreach will severely limit the options small businesses rely on everyday to succeed."

Upon enforcement, the commission caps are likely to hurt margins and revenues of food delivery companies. This adds to Uber’s struggles on the bottom-line front as the company’s Mobility business continues to be impacted by softness in ride volumes in certain parts of the world that are experiencing higher number of coronavirus cases.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Internet - Services industry are Internet Initiative Japan IIJIY and Shopify SHOP, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan and Shopify have rallied more than 67% and 43% in a year’s time, respectively.


Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (IIJIY): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
DoorDash, Inc. (DASH): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs